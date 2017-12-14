Snapdragon 845 Always Connected Windows 10 PCs Likely to Debut in Q3 2018

In 2016, Microsoft and Qualcomm teamed up to work to launch “always connected PCs” that would be offering a decent battery life. During the Snapdragon Tech Summit that was held in the previous week, ASUS and HP unveiled the first Snapdragon 835 chipset driven notebooks running on Windows 10 S. At the same event, the U.S. based chip maker had also launched the Snapdragon 845 mobile platform that supports maximum download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. Fresh information suggests that the Snapdragon 845 powered laptops running on Windows 10 will probably arrive in the second half of 2018.

The HP Envy x2 and ASUS NovaGO powered by the Snapdragon 835 are slated to debut in the first quarter of 2018. Since x86 emulation on ARM was built around the Snapdragon 835 chipset, companies are opting to launch SD835 powered laptops instead of directly releasing Snapdragon 845 notebooks. Lenovo is also expected to showcase its Snapdragon 835 notebook at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in January.

According to Fudzilla, Cristiano Amon who is Qualcomm’s executive vice president has said that the always connected laptops fueled by Snapdragon 845 chipset will be arriving in the market in the second half of next year. The starting half of 2018 will see various smartphone makers like Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and so on launching SD 845 powered flagship phones.

The publication speculates that Snapdragon 845 PCs would be available for the back-to-school market by early third quarter of 2018. By launching the Snapdragon 845 notebooks later in 2018, Microsoft and Qualcomm will be able to learn from the market response from the first-generation Snapdragon 835 PCs.

The Snapdragon 835 is the first generation 10nm chipset by Qualcomm and the newly unveiled Snapdragon 845 mobile platform is its second generation 10nm chipset. It is 25 percent more powerful than SD 835 and it comes with 30 percent improved graphics performance.

