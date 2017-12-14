360 N6 vs Meizu M6 Note: Specs Comparison

Meizu is not having a lot of success in the latest period, there are even rumors about re-branding. But its latest midrange M6 Note is its first phone with an SoC by Qualcomm and it is more interesting than every other midrange launched by the company in the last year. 360 N6 is another very interesting device in a similar price range, so it is worth comparing the specs of these two handsets to establish which is better and which is worth buying at this moment. With this 360 N6 vs Meizu M6 Note comparison, we will discover the strong points and the differences between these two affordable devices.

360 N6 vs Meizu M6 Note

360 N6 Meizu M6 Note DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 74.9 x 157.8 x 8.7 mm, 186 g 154.6 x 75.2 x 8.4 mm, 173 grams DISPLAY 5.93 inches, 1080 x 2160p (Full HD+), 18:9 ratio, IPS LCD 5.5 inches, 1080 x 1920p (Full HD), 403 ppi, 16:9 ratio, IPS LCD PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, octa-core 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, octa-core 2.0 GHz MEMORY 4 GB RAM, 32 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 3 GB RAM, 16 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB, micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android Nougat Android 7.1.2 Nougat, Flyme 6.0 CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 13 MP

8 MP front camera Dual 12 + 5 MP, f/2.2 + f/2.0, Dual Pixel PDAF

16 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh

Fast charging (Quick Charge 3.0) 9V / 2A 4000 mAh

Fast charging (mCharge) ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot, 100% sRGB Dual SIM slot, quad-LED flash

The aspect we like the most about the 360 N6 is its display which has a 100% sRGB gamut. This quality makes it one of the best panels on its price range, and it is also an innovative 18:9 display with more pixels and a high screen-to-body ratio. Meizu M6 Note instead has a classic 16:9 screen that’s pretty decent. But there is space for the mBack physical key with its comfortable gestures on the front panel. 360 N6 also has a better hardware, with more RAM in the most powerful configuration and also a newer and better SoC. We still can’t say much about the cameras, as the phone isn’t on sale yet, so we can not compare the two cameras.

But Meizu M6 Note may be better due to the Dual Pixel technology, a fast autofocus, a dual camera setup and a quad-LED dual-tone flash. The selfie camera surprises as well with a 16 MP resolution shooter and its detailed photos. The battery inside 360 N6 is bigger on the paper, but we still do not know if it is optimized better than the 4000 mAh unit on the M6 Note. 360 N6 has been launched in Asia with a price tag of 210 dollars (179 euros), and it will be available only there. Meizu M6 Note is more affordable as it can be found worldwide at just 188 dollars (161 euros) in its base variant. If I had to make a decision, I would spend some dollars more for 360 N6 due to its bigger battery and its better display.

PRO and CONS: 360 N6 vs Meizu M6 Note

360 N6

PRO

Great display quality

Very big battery

Good price

AI beauty mode and camera assistant

CONS

Available only in Asia

Meizu M6 Note

PRO

Big battery

Very affordable price

Good camera

mBack key

CONS