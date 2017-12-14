Panasonic Eluga I9 With 3GB RAM Launched In India For Rs. 7,499

Panasonic has now added a new device in its smartphone portfolio with launch of Panasonic Eluga I9 in the Indian market. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,499 and will be available exclusively through online retailer Flipkart from 15th December.

The phone comes with a 5-inch IPS HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.2GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor, along with 3GB of RAM.

It packs 32GB of onboard storage and also supports expansion of storage capacity using a microSD card up to 128GB. On the camera front, the device features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor at the back with an LED flash.

There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for taking selfies. The camera comes preloaded with various modes such as a watermark, panorama, burst mode, and a list of several filters.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back for added security features and comes with USB OTG support as well.

The phone is running on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with Google Assistant pre-loaded. However, we don’t think that this phone will ever receive the Android Oreo update. The device is fuelled by a 2,500mAh battery, which the company claims can provide around eight hours of video playback on a single charge.

Recently, the company had launched a new tri-bezeless smartphone called Panasonic Eluga C in Taiwan, which packs 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and 3,000mAh battery. However, the company has not revealed if the phone will be available in other markets.

Priced at Rs. 7,499, the smartphone will be available in three colour options — Space Gray, Champagne Gold and Blue. At this price point, the Panasonic Eluga I9 will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A and Nokia 2.