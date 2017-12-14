OPPO A83 User Manual, Image Leaked; May Feature Face Scanner Instead of Fingerprint Reader

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Most of the full screen phones that have launched so far are fitted with rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. However, there are some exceptions like the Honor V10 and Huawei Nova 2s that feature front-mounted fingerprint reader despite having a full screen design. Apple killed the popular Touch ID sensor on the bezel-less iPhone X and launched it with Face ID facial scanning feature. Fresh information indicates that OPPO will also use the same strategy on its upcoming budget phone. Leaked user manual of the forthcoming OPPO A83 has revealed that even though it is arriving with an 18:9 display, it won’t be featuring a fingerprint reader. Instead, it is speculated to arrive with a face scanning feature.

The OPPO A83 has already received TENAA certification. The details that have emerged through its user manual corresponds with the specs that were seen on TENAA. It will be arriving with a 5.7-inch display that will be carrying support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The handset will be measuring 150.5 x 73.1 x 7.7mm.

It has a single rear camera of 13-megapixel and its front panel houses an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. Since the fingerprint scanner cannot be seen on the front or rear sides of the OPPO A83, it appears that the only biometric recognition feature on the phone would be facial scanner.

Rumors have it that the MediaTek Helio P23 SoC will be powering the OPPO A83 along with 2 GB of RAM. It will be arriving with an inbuilt storage capacity of 16 GB and it will be fueled by a 3,090mAh battery. It will be running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat that will be skinned with ColorOS.

The above image shows that the OPPO A83 will be featuring a microUSB port, an external speaker and a 3.5mm audio jack on its bottom side. The handset seems to be sporting a full metallic chassis. It is speculated to debut on Dec. 30 with a price tag of 1,199 Yuan (~$181) in China.

