Intex Elyte E6 With 3GB RAM And 4,000mAh Battery Launched In India

After launching Elyte Dual entry-level smartphone, Intex has launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Intex Elyte E6.

The smartphone, priced at Rs. 6,999, will go on sale in India from December 15, exclusively through online retailer Flipkart. The phone will be available in Black colour only.

The smartphone comes with a 5-Inch HD display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and a 2.5D curved glass on top. There is also a layer of Dragontrail glass on top for protecting display from minor scratches.

Under the hood, the Intex Elyte E6 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core MediaTek chipset which is clocked at 1.2GHz, along with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot available, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 128GB.

The phone comes equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an auto-focus lens, accompanied by an LED flash. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera which comes bundled with software features to enhance self-portrait shots.

Along with the usual set of connectivity options, which include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS, the Intex Elyte E6 also supports USB OTG for easier file transfers. On the software front, the phone is running on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box.

Read More: Intex Elyt Dual Launches in India with Dual Selfie Cameras, Rs. 6,999 (~$108) Pricing

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery, which is rare in this price range. According to the company, the battery can delivery a talk time of up to 16 hours or a standby time of more than 12 days on a single charge.

At this price range, the Intex Elyte E6 competes against the recently launched Xiaomi’s Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite smartphones in India, which also focuses on the selfie snapper.