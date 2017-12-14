Xiaomi Mi A1 Special Edition Red Officially Launched In Indonesia

China-based smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi recently joined hands with Google to launch the company’s first Android One smartphone — Xiaomi Mi A1.

Now, after around a couple of months of launching Mi A1, the company has now announce a new special edition of the phone in Red colour.

The phone has been currently launched in Indonesia and seems to be exclusive for the Indonesian market as of now. There is no information if this new special edition will make its way to other markets or not.

Interestingly, the company recently launched Red edition of the Mi 5X smartphone. For those who are unaware, the Mi A1 is the rebranded model of Mi 5X for the global markets.

According to the official poster of this Mi A1 special edition, the phone comes with a pure red back cover and sides while the front bezels of the device remains black. With the launch of this new edition, the smartphone will now be available in four colour options — Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Red.

There is no change in the internals of the smartphone. It comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display with screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 401 pixels per inch. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top for protection from minor scratches.

Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, which is further expandable upto 128GB through microSD card. However, the phone has a Hybrid SIM card slot, so you can either use microSD card or secondary SIM card.

For the photography capabilities, the smartphone features a dual camera setup at rear, with two 12-megapixel sensors — one featuring a wide-angle lens with a 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, while the other one sporting a telephoto lens, with f/2.6 aperture, and capable of delivering 2x optical zoom. There is also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a real-time beautification mode.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS and USB Type-C port. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,080mAh battery. The phone runs on stock version of Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box and will soon get Android Oreo update.