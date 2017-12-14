Huawei Enjoy 7S Launch Slated to Happen on December 18

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Honor has recently confirmed that it will be debuting the alleged Honor 9 Lite smartphone on Dec. 21. Honor’s parent firm, Huawei too will be unleashing a new smartphone before the end of the year. On its official Weibo account, the Chinese firm has confirmed that it will be launching a new full screen phone on Dec. 18. It is speculated that the rumored Enjoy 7S may get unveiled at the next week’s launch event.

According to the launch event poster, Huawei will be unveiling the alleged Enjoy 7S will be unveiled at Xi An, China. The rumor mill has revealed another image of the phone that reveals the entire design of the phone. Moreover, the full specifications of the smartphone have also appeared on TENAA.

The regulatory body from China has certified four variants of the phone with model numbers like FIG-AL00, FIG-AL10, FIG-TL00 and FIG-TL10. The first model supports all the carriers in China, the second will be exclusive to China Mobile, and the remaining two are the customized versions, claims IT Home.

According to TENAA listing, the Enjoy 7s will be equipped with a 5.65-inch display that will produce a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It will be delivering an aspect ratio f o 18:9. The mid-range Kirin 659 chipset is expected to power its two storage models. The 32 GB and 64 GB models of the Enjoy 7s are expected to respectively feature 3 GB and 4 GB of RAM.

Read More: Huawei P11 Reportedly Arriving With iPhone X-Like Notch; Specifications Leaked

The back panel of the phone that houses a fingerprint scanner is fitted with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera system. It will be featuring a selfie camera of 8-megpaixel. It includes a battery of 2,900mAh capacity and it will arrive preinstalled with EMUI 8.0 based Android 8.0 Oreo. The handset will be sporting a metallic chassis. It seems that the highest configuration model of the Enjoy 7S would be available with a pricing of 1,599 Yuan.

Huawei phones with Enjoy moniker are exclusively released in China. However, they are made available with different names in other markets. For instance, the Enjoy 7 Plus was released in India as Holly 4 Plus and some other markets had received it as Huawei Y7 Prime. Hence, the Enjoy 7s is also expected to release in other markets in early 2018.

(source 1, 2)