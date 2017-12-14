Huawei Honor 9 Lite’s Unique Invitation Confirms December 21 Launch

Huawei has sensationally confirmed that it would be launching the Honor 9 Lite on December 21. This is coming less than a month after the Honor V10 was launched in China and later launched globally. The launch invite shows that the Honor 9 Lite launch event would be held in Shenzhen, China.

The launch invite comes with a pair of glass frame as well as a printed card containing the date and venue. The invitation card also comes with a teaser which projects the AI features the device will come with. The glass frame teases the dual cameras that the device packs and the entire package is housed in a box.

Read More: Huawei P11 Reportedly Arriving With iPhone X-Like Notch; Specifications Leaked

The Honor 9 Lite recently appeared on TENAA confirming the specifications to include a 5.65-inch 18:9 full-screen with a resolution of 2160 x 100 pixels. The device is equipped with a Hisilicon Kirin 6659 chip paired with either a 3GB and 4GB RAM respectively. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 13MP + 20MP dual camera setup at the rear and will be fuelled by a 2,900mAh battery.

(source)