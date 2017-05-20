The Little Pepper V9 is a Xiaomi Mi 6 With A Mediatek Processor and a Larger Display

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Little Pepper is back with a new phone. Called the Little Pepper V9, you won’t be the only one that thinks it looks like the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The Little Pepper V9 shares a design similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 6. Though we are not surprised to see that the blue curved back, dual rear cameras, and home button are where the similarities end.

The Little Pepper V9 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass, 3GB RAM, and 32GB ROM. Instead of a Snapdragon processor, it is powered by MediaTek’s MT6737CT quad-core processor. There are two 16MP sensors on the rear and a 5MP rear camera for selfies.

Little Pepper has included a 3000mAh battery to power the V9. The phone has dual SIM support and runs YunOS 5.1 out of the box. There is no price tag yet neither is there a release date but it sure won’t sell for as much as the Mi 6.

