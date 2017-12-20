Nokia 9 Appears with Avatar Codename on Geekbench

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The FCC listing of the upcoming Nokia 9 phone had revealed that it has a model number of TA-1005 and its codename is Avatar. The same codename had appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site at the beginning of this month.

The Geekbench listing does not contain any information on the processor that will be powering the Nokia 9. However, it has been revealed through its FCC listing that it will be powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. The SD 835 chip will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and the device will come preinstalled with Android 8.0 Oreo OS. The Nokia 9 has recorded a score of 1,910 in single-core test. In the multi-core test, it has scored 6,796.

HMD Global has already released a Snapdragon 835 powered phone, the Nokia 8, few months ago. It came with a 5.3-inch QHD display that was surrounded by thick bezels. It is no way close to the current trend of full screen design. A leaked render of the Nokia 9 that appeared earlier today shows that it will be coming with bezel-less design.

The FCC listing of the Nokia 9 has revealed it will be featuring a 5.5-inch screen supplied by LG Display. However, the exact resolution of the screen is not known. It is likely that it may carry support for FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. The new render of the phone shows that it will be arriving with dual selfie snappers. The back panel will be housing 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera system and a fingerprint scanner. It will include an internal storage of 128 GB and it will be fueled by a 3,250mAh battery.

The Nokia 9 is rumored to get announced on Jan. 19. HMD Global is also speculated to debut Nokia 8 (2018) alongside it.

