Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Is Currently Available For Just $281.51 On Lightinthebox

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi announced the Mi Robot Vacuum on August 31, last year. The remarkably intelligent home cleaning device allows you to sweep and polish the floor with the mopping pad.

It looks like good news for those who have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on the original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum as LightinTheBox is currently offering a considerable 43% off the three-dimensional vacuum cleaning system.

You can now buy the original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum for just $281.51 on LightinTheBox, which is a massive drop from its original price of $492.69. Furthermore, you can earn 1% cash rewards, and 3% when ordering the device via the Mobile app. With expedited express, the Mi Robot Vacuum shipping time is slated for 2 to 3 business days.

Buyers are advised to add tax insurance when placing the order. Those who add tax fees while buying the item via LightinTheBox are eligible to receive the payment when they are charged with any sort of customs fees or taxes.

Deemed as the almighty helper by GearBest, the Mi Robot Vacuum is backed up by a 5200mAh large capacity battery, 2000Pa super suction, and comes with APP remote control. The device offers double cleaning wherein it sweeps and then mops the floor.

