Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ Case Renders Reveal Front and Rear Design

Fresh images showing the case renders of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from Olixar have surfaced. The ultra-thin cases have revealed the design of the front and rear sides of both phones.

The case renders show that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be appearing very similar to the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones. A single rear-facing camera can be seen on the rear side of the Galaxy S9. However, the back panel of the Galaxy S9+ has dual rear cameras. The Galaxy Note 8 has a horizontally arranged dual camera setup, but the S9+ will be arriving with a vertically stacked dual camera system.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ feature horizontally positioned fingerprint scanner beneath the camera sensor. The unit housing the LED flash and heart rate sensor can be seen sitting on the right side of the camera. As far as the frontside of both phones are concerned, it appears that their Infinity Display design will be delivering a screen-to-body ratio of around 85 percent.

When viewed from the front, the left edge of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are equipped with Power key and volume rocker and the right edge features a Bixby button. Compared to the Galaxy Note 8, the corners of the S9 duo seem to be more curved. It appears that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and speaker grille on their bottom edge.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S9+ Powered by Snapdragon 845 Gets Benchmarked

Rumors have it that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ models that are heading to the U.S. and China are powered by Snapdragon 845. Rest of the world are expected to receive the Exynos 9810 variants of the S9 and S9+. The Galaxy S9 may come with 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and 3,200mAh battery. The S9+ may feature 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and a bigger battery.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 is rumored to be the platform where Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. It is likely to hold a launch event on Feb. 27 to unveil the S9 duo.

(source 1, 2|via)