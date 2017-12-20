Original Xiaomi Miband 2 Is Just US$ 29.99 On Banggood [Coupon Code]

On June 7, 2016, Xiaomi unveiled a low-priced wearable activity tracker bearing the Mi Band 2 moniker. The device offers an array of awe-inspiring features coupled with the standard tracking metrics without burning a hole in your pocket.

The latest version of the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 offers a 0.42-inches OLED screen capacitive button, apart from a myriad of other features without raising the price.

You can now get your hands on the Mi Band 2 from BangGood by shelling out just $ 29.99. This is a considerable reduction in the device’s original $32.99 price.

Buying 2 pieces will save you $3 more and you get them for $28.49 each. In other words, instead of paying $59.98 for two pieces, you’d pay $56.98. On top of that, you can earn 29 Banggood points by ordering this. Head over to this link to avail this deal.

You can use promo code ‘miband17’ to avail a $5.10 discount. The Mi Band 2 is currently in stock on Banggood and its processing time is 24 hours. The shipping time is between 7 to 35 working days.

The plastic, aluminum-built Xiami Mi Band 2 is IP67-rated and it weighs in at 7g. The device is backed by a Lithium polymer battery with 70mAh capacity, offering an impressive 20-days standby time.

The Mi Band 2 acts as a heart rate monitor, passometer, fitness tracker, sleep tracker, message reminder, and call reminder. It has a sleep-cycle smart alarm and comes with a Dialog II 4.0 Bluetooth chip, and ADI sensor.

The Mi Band 2 runs on Android 4.4 and above version, and 4s/5/5s/6/plus ios 7.0 and above for iPhone. It even allows you to unlock your Mi phone without a password.