Huawei P Smart To Land In Europe In Late January At A Price Of €249: Report

Huawei P Smart will be nothing more than a re-branded Huawei Enjoy 7S for the global market. It has been revealed by one of the most famous leaksters online: Evan Blass, and just one day after this leak, a new report revealed the launch date of the handset in Europe, together with its price tag. According to the new report, the midrange will be officially available to purchase in Europe in late January.

The European price will be 249 euros (that is equivalent to about $300) for the base variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Unfortunately, the report only mentions the 3/32 GB version of the phone, we still do not know if and when the most powerful version with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM will go on sale outside of China. In case you do not remember, Huawei P Smart has a full metal unibody design and it sports a bezel-less display just like every midrange phone launched by Huawei in the latest months.

The panel has a size of 5.65 inches and it can show images at a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. On the hardware side, Huawei P Smart is equipped with an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC running at a max frequency of 2.36 GHz. On the rear side, there is a dual camera setup with resolutions of 13 + 2 MP, while the front camera has an 8 MP resolution. The battery has a capacity of 3000 mAh and Android Oreo is installed out of the box. Full specs here!

