Oppo F3 Receives Rs. 2,000 Price Cut India, Now Costs Rs. 16,990

Oppo, the China-based smartphone manufacturer has announced a price cut of Rs. 2,000 (around $31) on Oppo F3 phone in India. After the price cut, the device is now available for purchase in at a price of Rs. 16,990 (approximately $266).

To recall, the Oppo F3 was launched in India earlier this year in May for Rs. 19,990, which roughly converts to $313. However, the phone had earlier received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in September, bringing down its effective price to Rs. 18,990 (approximately $297). Currently, the phone is available in India in two colour options — Gold and Black.

As the name itself suggests, the Oppo F3 is a toned-down and more affordable model compared to its bigger sibling Oppo F3 Plus. The phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD In-Cell 2.5D curved display with 1920 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. The display is protected from the minor scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor, coupled with Mali-T860 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot which allows users to further expand storage capacity up to 128GB.

The highlight of the phone is its dual-selfie camera setup on the front side. The device features a 16-megapixel primary snapper along with an 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary camera. It comes with several software features such as Smart Facial Recognition, Beautify 4.0, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, among others.

At the back, the device comes with a single 13-megapixel camera sensor, along with dual-tone LED flash, phase detection autofocus and f/2.2 aperture. The camera is capable enough to shoot videos in Full HD resolution.

Read More: OPPO A83 Is Now Official, Ditches Fingerprint Scanner For Face Unlock

Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band), Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS. There is also a front-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Running on Android Marshmallow based Color OS 3.0, the device is powered by a 3,200mAh non-removable battery.