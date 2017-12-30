Nokia TA-1054 AKA Nokia 6 (2018) Specs Appear on TENAA

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The Nokia TA-1054 first appeared on TENAA a few weeks ago. But back then, only the images of the phone which is said to be the Nokia 6 (2018) were provided. Now, the full specifications have been made available with the same pictures we first saw. So this is not a different phone.

However, it is important to mention that while the image of the front of the phone does look it has an 18:9 display, thanks to the reduced bezels, TENAA lists the screen as 5.5” with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 (16:9 aspect ratio). The dimensions of the phone is also provided as 148.8 x 75.8 x 8.15 mm.

The Nokia 6 (2018) will pack 4GB of RAM with 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage. There is also support for storage expansion (128GB max.) The phone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

There is 16MP sensor on the rear and an 8MP up front for selfies. The phone surprisingly runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It also packs the same 3000mAh battery as the first-gen Nokia 6. The TENAA listing adds that the device will be available in white, blue, and black.

READ MORE: Nokia 1 Is Reportedly A Part Of Android Go Program, Expected To Launch In March

As it stands, it appears the Nokia 6 (2018) will be the first HMD phone to be announced in 2018.

(Source)