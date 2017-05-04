OPPO F3 Dual Selfie Camera Phone is Official; Pre-orders, Price, Specifications, Features

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO has finally introduced the OPPO F3, the smaller sibling of the OPPO F3 Plus that debuted in the previous month. Both OPPO F3 and F3 Plus belong to the “Selfie-Expert” series of smartphones from the company that are enabled with dual selfie cameras.

OPPO F3 Specifications & Features

The OPPO F3 has arrived with a 5.5-inch full HD in-Cell TFF display that offers a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Its larger sibling features a 6-inch full HD screen. The display of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

The F3 is running on MediaTek MT6750T chipset that includes an octa-core processor which works at 1.5 GHz and Mali-T860 graphics. The SoC of the phone is supported by 4 GB of RAM.

The OPPO F3 provides its users with a native storage of 64 GB and it also includes an external storage that supports up to 128 GB of microSD card. The phone comes with a triple-slot tray which includes dedicated slots for two nano-sized SIM cards and a microSD card.

The rear-facing camera of the OPPO F3 is of 13-megapixel. The 1.3-inch camera sensor is enabled with features like LED flash and PDADF. The USP of the phone is the dual selfie camera which includes a 1.2-inch 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture that supports 120-degree wide angel shooting and an 8-megapixel sensor that offers 76.4-degree wide angel shooting. The Smart Facial Recognition feature automatically chooses the right lens among the two lenses to snap the best photos. The dual selfie camera is enabled with features like Beautify 4.0 app, Screen Flash, Palm Shutter and Selfie Panorama.

The F3 is running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow OS that is modified with ColorOS 3.0 which brings a new feature called Clone Apps. It allows users to launch two accounts of the same app simultaneously. For instance, users can make use of two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone by using Clone Apps. The connectivity features available on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4GHz and 5 GHz), v4.0 Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone port and microUSB port.

The OPPO F3 has the fingerprint reader placed under the physical Home button at the front. It includes a non-removable battery of 3,200 mAh capacity. The F3 comes with a full metal unibody and its design is similar to its elder sibling. It measures 153.3 x 75.3 x7.3 mm and its weight is 153 grams.

OPPO F3 Pre-orders & Price

The OPPO F3 Plus was introduced with a pricing of Rs. 30,990 ($482) in India and the OPPO F3 has been launched with a price tag of Rs. 19,990 ($311) In India. The pre-orders of the OPPO F3 has started from today and it will end on May 12. The shipment of the pre-ordered units will begin on May 13 in the country.

