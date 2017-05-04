Apple Won’t be Launching an iPhone with 4GB of RAM This Year Says Analyst

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Back in 2015 when Apple released the iPhone 6s with 2GB of RAM, there were already Android phones with double that RAM. The ASUS Zenfone 2 and OnePlus 2 are best examples. The iPhone 7 Plus released last year is the only 3GB RAM iPhone and there are tens of Android phones with double that already.

There are speculations that one of the iPhones released this year will have 4GB of RAM but analysts at TrendForce think otherwise. They believe the increase in prices of LPDDR4 RAM is affecting the growth in smartphone RAM this year.

They say if Apple plans to maintain its annual shipment target of about 200 million,then 3GB of RAM should suffice for the 5.8-inch iPhone with an AMOLED display and the 5.5-inch version with an LCD display. The 4.7-inch LCD version will also make do with 2GB RAM.

It appears the guys at TrendForce knows something we don’t since they are mentioning that we are still getting three iPhones (only one with OLED) instead of the Foxconn source that says there will be only two iPhones (iPhone 8 an iPhone 8 Plus) with both sporting OLED displays. The source says Foxconn has received orders for two iPhones only.

TrendForcce also says that next year will see Apple launch an iPhone with 4GB of RAM. 2015’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the only iOS device that ships with 4GB of RAM at the moment.

