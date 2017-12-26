OPPO A83 is Official: Ditches Fingerprint Scanner for Face Unlock

OPPO seems to be on a roll in the last few days to the end of the year. After announcing the OPPO A75 and A75s duo in Taiwan yesterday, it has returned to China to unveil the OPPO A83.

OPPO A83 Design

The A83 has a design similar to the A75 released yesterday. The key difference only being the absence of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. You won’t find the scanner in front too as OPPO has decided to go the iPhone X route by completely ditching the biometric scanner and sticking to Face Unlock.

The OPPO A83 has a metal back that curves at the edges for better handling. The primary camera is raised and there is a LED flash on its right. OPPO’s logo in silver chrome sits in the middle.

Up in front, we get another full-screen display with reduced white bezels on the gold variant and black on the black variant.

OPPO A83 Specs

OPPO’s A83 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display. It packs 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and is powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor. OPPO didn’t disclose the processor type but this should be the Helio P23.

The phone has a 13MP rear camera that OPPO says can shoot up to 50MP. This is most likely achieved by stitching several shots together. There is an 8MP sensor with AI beauty mode for selfies.

The selling point of the OPPO A83 is its face unlock feature. Unlike its other recent releases that have Face Unlock and a fingerprint scanner, the A83 ditches the fingerprint sensor.

OPPO claims the phone scans for 128 different facial features and unlocks in just 0.18 seconds! To get a clearer picture of the speed, the OnePlus 5T which has one of the fastest face unlock features unlocks in 0.4 seconds.

Is it secure enough to replace the fingerprint scanner? We will have to put it to the test to find out. OPPO also doesn’t mention if it supports payments which is a bummer.

The A83 rounds up its specs with a 3180mAh battery and runs ColorOS 3.2 out of the box.

READ MORE: Huawei, OPPO, Vivo Reportedly Reducing Orders by Over 10% as Worldwide Demand for Phones Decline

OPPO A83 Price and Availability

The OPPO A83 is priced at ¥1399 (~$214) and comes in Champagne and Black color variants. Pre-orders are live on the official online OPPO shop already and sales will commence on the 29th of December. Those who pre-order will get a free pair of QY7 bluetooth headphones.