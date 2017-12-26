Snapdragon 845 Driven Sony H8216/H8266 Appear in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64/128 GB Storage Models

In the previous week, the rumor mill had unearthed the entire specifications of the Sony H8216 phone. A leaked image that has appeared today reveals that the upcoming Sony H8266 phone will be a higher edition of the Sony H8216.

The above image reveals that the Sony H8216 and H266 phones are powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. The Sony H8266 will be featuring 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage whereas the Sony H8216 will be packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The models will also include external storage slot.

The H8216 will include a 3,120mAH battery whereas H8266 has a slightly larger battery of 3,240mAh capacity. The Sony H8216/H8266 will come battery related features like Smart Stamina, Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Battery Care, Stamina mode and Quick Charge 3.0 Both the phones will be loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Sony H8216/H8266 will be measuring 157 x 78 x 8.1mm and weighing 159 grams. They will be featuring IP68 certified chassis. These phones will be housing a 5.48-inch Triluminos display with X-Reality image processing. It will be supporting FHD resolution and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

In the last week, the Sony H8266 phone was also spotted on Geekbench benchmarking site stellar scores. The handset that is powered by Snapdragon 845 and 4 GB of RAM has respectively score 2393 and 8300 points in single-core and multi-core tests.

Read More: Mysterious 2018 Sony Xperia Flagship Phones with Full Screen Design Appears in New Renders

It is speculated that the Sony H8216 and H8266 could be the two variants of the alleged Sony Xperia XZ2 phone that will be arriving as a successor for the Xperia XZ1 phone from this year. Recent reports have also suggested that the alleged Xperia XZ2 may arrive with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras and 15-megapixel selfie camera.

Apart from these models, the Japanese tech giant is also rumored to be working on Sony H4133, H4234 and H3213 phones. Since the company is known for launching new smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC), it is speculated that the aforementioned phones may get unveiled at MWC 2018 in February next year.

(via)