Xiaomi Crowdfunds 6000mAh ZMI Stainless Steel Powerbank Priced At ¥249 ($38.05)

Xiaomi has launched a new power bank under its crowdfunding platform. The new power bank is manufactured by ZMI and comes with a stainless steel body as well as fast charge support. The ZMI Stainless steel power bank comes with an affordable 249 Yuan price tag ($38.05).

In terms of its appearance, the ZMI Stainless steel power bank is manufactured using the 304 stainless steel which is further polished to increase the glare, thus giving it a mirror finish. The fuselage takes the shape of a smartphone, with well-chamfered edges and curved sides. he is an LED indicator on the vertical aspect.

The power bank has a built-in 6,000mAh high-density polymer battery as well as a two-directional USB-Type C fast charging interface. The power input is either a 5V/2A or 9V/1.8A while the output is a 5.1V / 2.4A, 9V / 1.6A, and 12V / 1.2A. The stainless steel power bank also comes with a PU leather protective cover, OTG adapter cable and other accessories.