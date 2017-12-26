blackview promotion

Xiaomi Crowdfunds 6000mAh ZMI Stainless Steel Powerbank Priced At ¥249 ($38.05)

Xiaomi has launched a new power bank under its crowdfunding platform. The new power bank is manufactured by ZMI and comes with a stainless steel body as well as fast charge support. The ZMI Stainless steel power bank comes with an affordable 249 Yuan price tag ($38.05).Xiaomi ZMI Stainless steel power bank

In terms of its appearance, the ZMI Stainless steel power bank is manufactured using the 304 stainless steel which is further polished to increase the glare, thus giving it a mirror finish. The fuselage takes the shape of a smartphone, with well-chamfered edges and curved sides. he is an LED indicator on the vertical aspect. Xiaomi ZMI Stainless steel power bank

The power bank has a built-in 6,000mAh high-density polymer battery as well as a two-directional USB-Type C fast charging interface. The power input is either a 5V/2A or 9V/1.8A while the output is a 5.1V / 2.4A, 9V / 1.6A, and 12V / 1.2A. The stainless steel power bank also comes with a PU leather protective cover, OTG adapter cable and other accessories.

Xiaomi ZMI Stainless steel power bankXiaomi ZMI Stainless steel power bank

