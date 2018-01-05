Buy Leagoo Kiicaa Mix For Just $109.98 On Cafago [Coupon Code]

Sporting a 5.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels, Leagoo Kiicaa Mix is a big phone with smaller phone body. This easy-to-use smartphone is operable with just one hand since any place of the screen can be easily reached by your finger.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on a smartphone sporting a full-vision screen without shelling out a lot of money, we got good news for you. You can now buy Leagoo Kiicaa Mix smartphone at a heavily-discounted price on Cafago.

At the time of checking out, use coupon code ‘JPZ015’ to get a $44.23 discount on the handset’s original asking price of $154.21. You end up paying only $109.98 for Leagoo Kiicaa Mix smartphone which packs MTK6750T Octacore 1.5GHz processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM, under the hood.

The handset is available in black color option and is usually shipped within 24 hours from manufacturer’s warehouse based in China. You can head straight to this link in order to buy the Leagoo Kiicaa Mix smartphone at a discounted price.