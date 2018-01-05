Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 Press Renders Leaks Online

Share +1 Share Shares 0

While there are reports suggesting that Sony could bring in a new design for its flagship devices this year, it seems that the design of its low-range and mid-range offerings will follow the steps of its predecessors.

According to the newly leaked press renders of Sony’s upcoming mid-range and low-range phones — Sony Xperia XA2, Xperia XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2, there won’t be any major design change in these devices. The press renders were leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks).

The phones are expected to be launched at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) or at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month in Barcelona.

The Sony Xperia XA2 will be the third iteration in the XA series, following Sony Xperia XA and XA1. The phone’s specifications were leaked through the GFXBench benchmark listing. It will feature a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution while the XA2 Ultra will come with a 6-inch display.

If the leaked specifications are to be believed, then the device will now pack Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 630s octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz, instead of a MediaTek processor. Both models will be available in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB onboard storage.

The Xperia XA2 is listed to feature a 21-megapixel camera at the back, capable of recording 4K-resolution videos. There is also a 7-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The XA2 Ultra is also reported to have same rear camera configuration, along with a dual 15-megapixel selfie cameras on the front. The devices are expected to run Android 8.0 oreo out-of-the-box.

On the other hand, the Sony Xperia L2 is expected to retain the 5.2-inch display with 1280 x 720 pixels screen resolution, just like its predecessor. Unlike the XA2 series, the Xperia L2 will come with Android Nougat operating system out-of-the-box.

While these models follow the company’s same old design language, Sony’s upcoming flagship smartphone — the Xperia XZ Premium 2 is expected to come with a new design as well as a full-screen display with minimal bezels on the sides and dual rear cameras.

