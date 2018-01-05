Alcatel 5’s Final Design Revealed in Fresh Render

Alcatel is expected to showcase around five new phones soon. Among the rumored upcoming phones from the company, the Alcatel 5 is speculated as a high-end device. Well-known tipster Evan Blass has shared a final design of the phone to reveal what to expect from its design.

Around two months, Blass had revealed the renders of all the Alcatel phones that will be releasing soon. The render of the Alcatel 5 that was revealed at that time is similar to the following new render.

The above render shows that the smartphone features dual front-facing cameras on the top bezel. The bezels on the bottom and sides of the screen are very thin. The rear panel of the phone has a camera sensor and a fingerprint scanner.

The Alcatel 5 has already received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. The images of the Alcatel 5 that have surfaced through its FCC listing revealed that it would be coming with a brushed metal rear and it will be housing a 3,000mAh capacity battery.

The Alcatel 5 is expected to arrive with a 5.7-inch display that will deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9. Leaked information has revealed that it could be powered by the MediaTek MT6750 chipset. It is likely to come loaded with Android 7.0 Nougat. It is pegged to come in color choices like Black and White

TCL is rumored to showcase the new Alcatel phones like Alcatel 1X, 3, 3C, 3V, 3X and 5 at the next week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that will be held in Las Vegas, U.S. Some sources have claimed that these phones may get unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain in the next month.

Read More: Alcatel 3C Full Specifications and Pricing Leaked Before CES 2018 Debut

The Feb. 26 date mentioned on the display of the new render is the starting date of the MWC 2018. This indicates that the Chinese manufacturer may debut the new Alcatel phones at MWC.

(source)