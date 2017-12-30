The Alcatel 5 Pays A Visit To The FCC, Reveals More Details

The Alcatel 5 is one of the phones we are looking forward to next year. First seen in public last month at a Chinese conference forum and appearing as the TCL A5, the tri-bezel-less smartphone has now been spotted at the FCC.

There is no doubt that the Alcatel 5 was getting certified ahead of its possible release next month. There are a bunch of photos provided which gives us a closer look at the phone.

From one of the images provided, the phone looks like it has a brushed metal back but on closer look it does seem to be plastic. There is a picture of the bottom of the phone which shows a USB-C port flanked on both sides by speaker grilles. You may be wondering if the Alcatel 5 won’t have an audio jack, but it is actually at the top just like in the Idol 5S.

Another picture provides an important info we haven’t come across before which is the battery capacity. The Alcatel 5 will come with a 3000mAh battery which will power its 5.7” 18:9 display.

The last sighting of the phone already revealed that it will be powered by a MT6750 processor. However, we do not know the memory variants it will be available in.

Some other pictures reveal the front of the Alcatel A5. There are two color variants – black and white and both show clearly the dual front facing cameras the phone will come with. There are also a couple of images that are extracts of the manual. From these images, we know the phone will have a hybrid dual SIM slot.

The Alcatel 5 is expected to be launched next month at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

