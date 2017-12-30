Vivo V7 Price In India Slashed By Rs. 2,000, Now Retails For Rs. 16,990

Vivo V7, the smartphone which was launched in India last month at a price of Rs. 18,990 (~$297), has now received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000. This brings down the effective price of the device to Rs. 16,990 (approximately $266) in India.

Initially, the smartphone was available exclusively through online retailer Flipkart. But now the phone is available on other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India and Paytm Mall. Along with that, it is also available through offline retail stores. The phone is available in three colour options — Champagne Gold, Matte Black and the recently introduced Energetic Blue.

Also, the company has announced that the users of Reliance Jio will receive an additional data benefit of 100GB to all those who purchase the Vivo V7. While the company has slashed the pricing of Vivo V7, the pricing of its bigger sibling — Vivo V7 Plus remains unchanged. It is still retailing at a price of Rs. 21,900 in India.

The Vivo V7 features a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, which comes coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

There is also a dedicated microSD card slot, enabling users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB. A 24-megapixel front-facing camera is present for taking selfies, which also comes with a Portrait mode and a “Moonlight Glow” LED flash to make the images look better in low-light conditions. At the rear, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an LED flash and f/2.0 aperture.

Read More: Vivo X20 Swarovski Gift Box Version Announced, Comes With A Crystal Necklace

Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, and micro USB port. The phone runs FunTouch OS 3.2 which is built on top of Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. The device, which comes with Face Unlock mode, is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.