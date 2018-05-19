Xiaomi’s Latest Teaser Hints At The Redmi S2 or Mi MIX 2S Arriving In France And Italy

Share Reddit Flip Share +1 Pocket Shares 0

Xiaomi is gearing up for the official announcement of its entry into new markets in Europe. French and Italy (offline) are two of the new markets and a new teaser hints at a new device coming to both countries.

The teaser image which was posted on Twitter yesterday shows a phone covered in white. However, you can make out the shape of the phone’s rear cameras and its fingerprint scanner. The image has a caption asking fans to guess what device it is.

Looking at the design, there are two Xiaomi devices that have that design and they are the Redmi S2 and Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s. The Mi 6X has the same camera design and fingerprint placement but is curvier, which is why we have not included it.

We won’t be surprised if it is the Mi MIX 2S. The Mi MIX 2 is sold on the Xiaomi Italy online store already, so the Mi MIX 2s will be this year’s flagship for the country.

Xiaomi may also surprise us and launch both the Redmi S2 and Mi MIX 2s in both countries. Both phones belong to different categories, so it won’t be an odd decision.

Xiaomi will unveil the new phone in Milan on May 24 at 5:00 pm local time. It will open its first Mi Store in France on May 22.

Are you a resident of France or India? Which of these two phones do you want Xiaomi to bring to your country?

