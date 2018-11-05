Check Out Awesome 11.11 Festival Tech Deals at Gearbest
by ago0
Gearbest is getting ready for the annual 11.11 (Chinese equivalent to Valentine’s day) festival. As usual, the retailer has quite a few tech deals and we wanted to share a couple of them with you.
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
Xiaomi is known for making excellent budget phones and the Mi A2 Lite is a great example. The phone has greats specs for the price and you can now get it for just $168.99 using a
COUPON: GBMPA211
OnePlus 6
The OnePlus 6 needs no further introduction. It’s one of the best phones for the price and it’s one of the fastest Android phones out there.
You can now buy the OnePlus 6 for just $394.19 with a
COUPON: GBMP11
The more powerful OnePlus 6 model (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM) is just $449.99 with a COUPON: GBMPOP8
Teclast F7 Notebook
Teclast is known for making good budget tablets and notebooks. The F7 offers a great combo of specs and design. You can now get it for just $235.99 using a
COUPON: GBNBTCF7
We suggest you check out Gearbest’s 11.11 Festival activity page daily for the best deals and discounts.