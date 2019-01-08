New test shows most phones’ face unlock can be fooled by the owner’s high-quality photo

Face Unlock is gaining wide popularity and that could be attributed to Apple’s use of the technology on the iPhone X and subsequent models. However, recently, the technology has come under close scrutiny due to the penchant to getting fooled by a representation of the owner’s face. Recently, Forbes conducted a test where a portrait of one of its author was 3D printed and the portrait was used to unlock all the Android phones tested. Turns out you don’t even need to go to such hassle as a new study has shown that a high-quality photo of the owner can unlock most of the facial recognition-packing phones around.

The test carried out by the Dutch Consumentenbond organization discovered that out of a total of 110 devices that were tested, 42 could be unlocked with a high-quality photo of the owner. Surprisingly, this figure includes flagship as well as midrange and budget models from Huawei, Xiaomi, Nokia, Lenovo, Alcatel, BlackBerry, HTC and Sony among others. Flagship models such as the Huawei P20 Pro, HTC U11 Plus, and Sony’s Xperia XZ2 series were all found wanting in this regard. The list also contains midrange models like Samsung Galaxy A8, Xiaomi’s Mi A2 etc.

Read Also: Sony to introduce 3D laser face recognition with better precision than Face ID for phones late 2019

A number of devices also held their ground and came out unopened by the photo such as the budget Alcatel 3V. Others include Honor 10, HTC U12 Plus, Huawei Mate 20 series, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, and Samsung’s 2018 flagships. Do note that most of the phones that were not unlocked came with dedicated hardware for facial recognition. In addition, all Apple 2018 models also came out strong as had earlier been discovered in previous tests. Notwithstanding, it still holds true that face unlock shouldn’t be trusted for digital security. You can check out the list of the models and how they fared from the table below (Credit- Android Authority).

(source)

