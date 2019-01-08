Xiaomi claims to have sold over 100 million Mi Power Banks so far

While Xiaomi’s budget smartphones are dominating the emerging markets, the Chinese company’s accessories are also equally popular. Among the most popular accessories from Xiaomi is the Mi Power Banks.

Xiaomi now claims that it has managed to sell over 100 million units of its Mi Power Banks till date. The sale numbers are likely the combination of the sale of the company’s power banks worldwide. Also, this likely includes the sales numbers of Mi Power Bank, Mi Power Bank 2, Mi Power Bank 2S, and ZMI Auro series.

The announcement comes along with the launch of the company’s third-generation of power banks — Mi Power Bank 3 Pro which comes with 20,000mAh capacity, USB Type-C 45W dual charging support, and 199 Yuan ($29) price tag, which goes on sale from 11th January.

The newly launched power bank comes with three ports in total as opposed to the two ports found on the 10000mAh Mi Powerbank 2 Pro model. There are two USB-A ports along with a USB Type-C port. The Type-C port can take 45W (15V/3A) input as well as output, while the USB-A ports max out at 18W.

It can charge a number of devices, including laptops and handheld gaming consoles. Through its Type-C port, it can charge Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models as well as Huawei’s MateBook models, among others.

Xiaomi has clarified that when both the USB-A ports are in use, the output is maxed out at 15W each (5V/3A). As it also supports pass-through charging, other devices can be charged at a time when the power bank itself is being charged. Xiaomi adds that the 11 hour charging time for the power bank goes down to just 4.5 hours with a 45W charger.

As for the build, the Mi Power Bank 3 Pro seems to have been made out of ABS plastic that features a ceramic-like gloss finish. It includes low power support for smart wearables and 9 layers of circuit chip protection.