Buy The ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite And Nubia X Smartphones At Considerably Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Over a period of time, Nubia has successfully garnered a considerable amount of popularity among adventurous users who are looking for unparalleled user experience.

Taking the brand’s skyrocketing demand into consideration, GeekBuying is now offering the Nubia Z17 Lite and the Nubia X smartphones for lowered prices. Moreover, we will show how you can save a significant amount of extra money before placing your order.

ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite (6GB RAM+64GB ROM)

The Nubia Z17 Lite continues to sweep ZTE fans off their feet even over a year after hitting the store shelves. It is touted as a genuine bezel-less smartphone that bears a striking resemblance to the Nubia Z17.

Furthermore, the Nubia Z17 Lite is housed in a sturdy metal unibody frame, which is further augmented by the curved bezel-less screen. It comes with a fingerprint ID for smarter unlocking and a slew of other awe-inspiring features that we expect from a high-end smartphone.

The only downside? The ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite doesn’t come cheap. In fact, it will set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, but that’s about to change.



Nubia has teamed up with GeekBuying in a bid to make the coveted smartphone available to cost-conscious buyers. As a result, you can now buy the ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite for an unbeatable price of only $139.99 on the Chinese online store.

This is a whopping 69 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $449.99. On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_2019NEW5 and get an extra 5$ off. In other words, you can reduce the phone’s already lowered retail price to just $134.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon at checkout.

You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promo, which will be valid for the black gold color version of the smartphone comes to an end.

Nubia X (8GB RAM+128GB ROM)

Sporting a unique all-screen design, the Nubia X smartphone was launched in November last year. The phone features an extra large 6.26-inches FHD+ display with a high screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.6 percent.

It comes with an AOD back screen that can display multiple wallpapers, signatures, clock display etc. on the curved glass. It delivers an unmatched gamepad operation experience with a rear-mounted custom game button, dual screen linkage, and multi-finger operation.

While the Nubia X variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage capacity would normally set you back $903.99, you can now buy it at a considerably lowered price of just $624.99 on GeekBuying. But if this 31 percent discount doesn’t impress you much, you can use coupon code GIZ_BZRXEGFA and save $143 extra without breaking a sweat.

Thanks to the above-mentioned coupon, the original selling price of the Nubia X smartphone comes down to just $599.99 before you proceed to checkout. There’s a 30 percent off on the slightly larger model offering 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage capacity.

Regrettably, the promotion sale was on the verge of wrapping up at the time of writing. You can head straight to this link without wasting time to grab the discount.