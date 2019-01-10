Xiaomi crowdfunds the 8-in-1 Yeelight Smart Yuba light priced at 599 yuan ($88)

Xiaomi has today announced a new product under the Youpin crowdfunding platform. The product comes from Xiaomi’s ecological chain company Yeelight and is listed as Yeelight Smart Yuba. The product comes with a decent price tag of 599 Yuan ($88) and is expected to start shipping on March 10.

The Yeelight SMart Yuba is and 8-in-1 smart light meant for the bathroom and which is mounted on the ceiling. The light comes with LED bulbs and is also embedded with a powerful Japanese Nidec motor which can deliver air through the vents. The motor has a speed of up to 1500rpm and the air volume can get as high as 240m3/h and this will heat up the bathroom in just 15 minutes. The yuba can provide both hot or cool air depending on the weather situation. In cold conditions, the Yuba will require just 3 minutes to warm up the room to 15 ° C. For heating, the device uses high-quality ceramic heating sheets with 47 pieces of rear curved blades and a 165mm wind wheel. There are also several multi-wing centrifugal air vents at the front. The automatic movement of the air vents can be adjusted to three speeds.

In addition, the oscillatory motor comes with a working life of over 15,000 hours while there is a 24V low voltage control onboard for safety. Apart from that, the Yeelight Smart Yuba comes with several smart functions such as support for MIJIA app control, XiaoAI voice control through simple prompts like “Open Yuba”. In the rainy season, the Yeelight Yuba can be used to dry clothes. In summer, hot air in the bathroom can be evacuated in seconds by the smart Yuba and make the bathroom comfortable. Talking of the light, the brightness can be adjusted according to your needs just by sliding the adjuster on the app via a smartphone. The Yeelight Smart Yuba also comes with a wall-mounted control panel.

(source)