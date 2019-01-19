Buy A1 Folding Walking Machine And YESOUL M3 Intelligent Spinning Bicycle At Dropped Prices On GearBest

As part of its unmissable ‘2019 Home Deals’ promotion, GearBest is now doling out noteworthy discounts on a wide selection of items.



Carrying heavily discounted price tags, the aforesaid products have been split into multiple categories. Aside from sections such as Bestsellers, Recommended, Home & Garden etc., the promo features the 30% Off Over 3 PCS and $2.99 Add-Ons Over $20 sections.

Those who end up shelling over $20 will qualify to get an add-on for just $2.99. GearBest users who buy three pieces, on the other hand, will be eligible to receive a 30 percent discount. While each section of the promo is brimming with top-branded items, we’ll take a gander at the A1 folding walking machine and YESOUL M3 intelligent spinning bicycle.

A1 Folding Walking Machine

The A1 is a fashionable walking machine from Xiaomi Youpin. It offers a walking area of 1200x415mm, with 0.5-6km/h speed and a storage area of 0.4m2. Since it is made using a lightweight aluminum alloy material, the A1 weighs in at just 28kg.

The walking machine panel uses an IML technology, while the A1’s body adopts sandblasting texture cladding technology, maintaining a high technology sense but still keeping the style as simple as possible. The walker panel sports a neat and tidy appearance when standing and it provides the exercise data from below during exercise.

As it is a part of Xiaomi’s smart home ecosystem, you can adjust the A1 Folding Walking Machine using Mijia App, that can easily be downloaded from the App Store. Sporting an Installation-free design, the A1 is ideal for doing exercises at home, office and other places.

While gym equipment usually carries steep price tags, the A1 Folding Walking Machine has now gone up for sale carrying a heavily discounted price of just $409.99 on GearBest. This is a 45 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $741.89.

You can follow this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the A1 Folding Walking Machine. With only 65 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in six days.

YESOUL M3 Intelligent Spinning Bicycle

Equipped with an easily readable 10.1-inch sweatproof smart touch screen YESOUL M3 is a feature-rich spinning bicycle from Xiaomi Youpin. It uses the pre-installed YESOUL App to allow the user to watch the coach’s live courses, real-time sports data and vital cycling lessons without leaving the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, the device doesn’t resort to using the traditional brake pad friction method, but adopts the magnetron resistance system, instead. This newfangled system avoids the brake sound. It features sturdy Weigel rubber belts to ensure a smooth and frictionless experience.

While there’s no dearth of spinning bicycles in the market today, this equipment doesn’t come cheap. If you are a fitness purist looking to get your hands on an intelligent spinning bicycle without spending a lot of money, the YESOUL M3 might just fill the bill.

The YESOUL M3 usually retails for a whopping $1318.92 on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for a dropped price of only $589.99 on GearBest. In order to ensure you do not end up missing this mammoth 55 percent discount, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.

This discount will be valid for the remaining 142, black color version of the YESOUL M3 Intelligent Spinning Bicycle. The promo will come to an end in two days.