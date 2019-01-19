Buy GPD WIN 2 Gamepad Tablet PC And VOYO I7 Notebook At Lowered Prices On GeekBuying [Coupons Inside]

Known for offering China’s best electronic items like mobile phones, TV boxes, tablet PCs etc. at unbeatable prices, GeekBuying is now giving its loyal users an unmissable opportunity to buy the GPD WIN 2 Gamepad Tablet PC and VOYO I7 Notebook without emptying their pockets.

Aside from shedding light on the aforesaid discount, we will show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

GPD WIN 2 Gamepad Tablet PC

Touted as the most powerful handheld ever, the GPD WIN 2 is an irresistible tablet PC that sports an eye-catching design developed by a German Red Dot Award-winning team. Much to the delight of avid gamers, the device offers over a whopping 1,000,000 internet games.

The GPD WIN 2 Gamepad packs a powerful Intel Core m3-7Y30 quad-core processor along with an equally competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU, under the hood. It ships with 8GB of RAM to ensure a smooth gaming experience and offers a hearty 256GB internal storage space for you to save your favorite content.

The market is brimming with similar gamepad tablet PC that despite carrying steep price tags, fail to meet the expectations of the users. The GPD WIN 2 Gamepad, on the other hand, will not only sweep you off your feet with the games it supports and its performance, but it is easy on the pocketbook as well.

While you’d normally end up shelling out $848.99 to get your hands on the GPD WIN 2 Gamepad, you can now buy it for just $755.99 on GeekBuying. Moreover, you can extend this 11 percent discount by using coupon code GIZ_HHSJCKEU.

The aforesaid coupon helps you get an extra $49 off by reducing the device’s selling price to only $750.99. You can visit this link to grab this discount.

Alternatively, you can buy the 8GB RAM+128GB ROM variant of the GPD WIN 2 Gamepad tablet PC for a reduced price of just $659.99. Note that the promo is slated to end in three days.

VOYO I7 Notebook

The VOYO I7 is powered by an Intel Core i7-6500U 2.5GHz dual-core processor and it has an NVIDIA GeForce 940MX GPU that ensures faster games and an uninterrupted video watching experience. The device sports a 15.6-inch FHD 10-point capacitive IPS screen with a high resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Moreover, the VOYO I7 comes with 8GB of RAM and offers 1TB of onboard storage capacity so that you can download and install your favorite apps and games without worrying about running out storage space. It is backed by a 12000mAh battery that delivers a longer battery life on a single charge. While you’d normally expect a top-branded notebook offering comparable features to carry a steep price, the VOYO I7 can now be yours for a considerably lowered price of just $599.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 22 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $769.99.

Aside from taking advantage of the above-mentioned discount, you can save $56 more by applying the coupon code GIZ_FTSNYVFU at checkout. In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the notebook further down to just $595.99 simply by applying the coupon.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo will come to an end in just one day.