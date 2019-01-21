Buy Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE Smartphone For Just $309.99 On GeekBuying [Coupon Inside]

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE (Special Edition) smartphone was made available to the public back in September last year, but its popularity hasn’t dropped even a bit.

Taking its skyrocketing demand into consideration, Xiaomi, in collaboration with GeekBuying will be doling out a noteworthy discount on the Mi Mix 2 SE smartphone’s original selling price for a limited period of time. In addition to divulging details about the aforesaid discount, we’ll show how you can save extra money at checkout.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE usually carries a steep $399.99 price tag on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it for only $319.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 20 percent drop in the handset’s original asking price.

Moreover, you can use coupon code GIZ_CCHEEBQV and get an extra $50 off without breaking a sweat. In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Mi Mix 2 SE smartphone further down to just $309.99 simply by applying the coupon while placing your order.



An absolute bargain at this price, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE sports a mammoth 5.99-inch touchscreen display with a high resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and pixel density of 403 PPI. The phone packs a Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 835, Octa-core, 2.45GHz processor along with an Adreno 540 GPU, under the hood.

This global version of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE smartphone ships with 8GB of RAM and offers a hearty 128GB of non-expandable onboard storage capacity. On optics front, the phone houses a 12.0MP camera on the back and a 5.0MP front shooter for selfies and video chatting.

Furthermore, the Mi Mix 2 SE runs MIUI 9 based Android OS and is backed by a robust 3400mAh battery (non-removable) that can deliver an impressive standby time of about 2-3 days. Aside from that, the Xiaomi-branded handset features multiple sensors like an ultrasonic distance sensor, gyroscope, acceleration sensor, electronic compass, an ambient light sensor, vibration motor, barometer, and Hall sensor.

If the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 SE smartphone has stirred your interest, you can visit this link to check out its full specification and buy at an unbelievably lowered price on GeekBuying. Note that the promotion sale was on the verge of wrapping at the time of writing.