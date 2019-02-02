There are a lot of memorable moments that are worth capturing. Osmo Pocket is designed to let you share these memorable moments with friends and family anywhere, anytime in just matter of seconds.



Marketed as DJI’s smallest 3-axis stabilized handheld camera, the Osmo Pocket is compact, yet capable of turning into moment into a true-to-life memory.

Among a slew of other impressive features, the Osmo Pocket camera comes with a 3-axis stabilized gimbal. Moreover, it adopts a new algorithm to deliver 120°/s of maximum control speed and control accuracy of ±0.005°.

While you’d expect a feature-laden handheld camera to set you back a pretty penny, the DJI Osmo Pocket has now gone up for sale carrying a considerably lowered price of just $349 on Banggood.

This is a 13 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $399. But if that doesn’t impress you much, we got good news for you.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can use coupon code DOP10 and save a considerable amount of extra money at the time of checking out.

The coupon helps you get an extra $34.90 off. In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the handheld camera further down to just $314.10 simply by applying the coupon during the checkout process.

An absolute steal at this price, the Osmo Pocket adapts to your movement, turning various moments into a movie-like scene.

Moreover, it houses a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture so that you can capture lifelike images. Aside from that, it can shoot 4K/60fps video at 100 Mbps.

You can also capture slow motion videos at 1080p/120fps 4x and click pictures at 12-megapixel with a pixel size of 1.55 μm at any moment.

You can follow this link to check out more details about the DJI Osmo Pocket handheld camera and avail the discount before the promo comes to an end.