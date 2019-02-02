With their ability to efficiently transform a regular television into a smart one, TV boxes are understandably popular among cinephiles who fancy watching their favorite series and playing popular games without leaving the comfort of their rooms.

Much to the chagrin of cost-conscious buyers, a top-branded TV box or Mini PC isn’t necessarily easy on the pocketbook.

Buying a low-priced TV box or a Mini PC usually allude to compromising on the quality. But it looks like GearBest is bent on changing that.

Keeping in link with that, the Chinese online store is offering a feature-laden TV box and a Mini PC from Beelink at unbeatable prices. Moreover, you’ll be able to save more money at checkout so keep reading to know how.

Beelink GT1 Ultimate TV Box

Equipped with the latest Amlogic S912 processor with octa-core, the GT1 Ultimate delivers high-speed feedback, coupled with smooth response.

It packs a highly competent ARM Mali-T820MP3 GPU, under the hood for an unmatched viewing and casual gaming experience.

The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS, allowing users to download, install or uninstall applications without breaking a sweat.

Aside from that, it ships with 3GB of DDR4 RAM and offers 32GB of internal storage capacity that can be extended up to 64GB.

While you’d expect a top-branded TV box offering the aforesaid features to cost a bomb, the Beelink GT1 Ultimate will set you back just $78.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 12 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $89.65. You can use coupon code GBCNGT1 and bring the already lowered retail price of the Beelink GT1 Ultimate further down to just $73.99.

On the downside, this discount will only be valid for 199 pieces only. It is also worth noting that the coupon will be available at 21:30:00 on February 2nd and it will expire at 21:30:00 on February 14th.

You can head straight to this link and grab the discount before the remaining pieces get sold out. Note that the promo is slated to end in nine days.

Beelink N41 N4100 Mini PC

The Beelink N41 N4100 Mini PC packs Intel’s Gemini Lake Celeron N4100 processor along with the HD Graphics 600 GPU for enhanced performance.

It ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of expandable (up to 64GB) internal storage capacity.

Furthermore, the N41 N4100 Mini PC runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and uses H.265 decoding in order to save bandwidth. It also supports 4K video display.

In a bid to make the feature-laden N41 N4100 available to the cost-conscious buyers, GearBest is now offering this Beelink-branded Mini PC at a dropped price of just $169.99.

This is a significant 26 percent reduction in the device’s original asking price of $229.99. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the aforesaid discount, you can use coupon code GBCNN41 and reduce the selling price of the Mini PC to just $159.99.

The coupon helps you save $10 more before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

This coupon can be used starting at 21:30:00 from February 2nd. It will lapse at 21:30:00 on February 14th.

You can follow this link and avail the discount, which will be valid for the remaining 49 pieces only. It is also worth noting that the promo will come to an end in ten days.