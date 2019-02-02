Looking for a cost-effective tablet that doesn’t cost a bomb? We got good news for you.



Deemed as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying is now doling out noteworthy discounts on the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 and the Teclast F6 Pro Notebook.

We’ll divulge more details about the two devices and the discounts you can get on them in just a bit. Moreover, you’ll find out how you can save more money during the checkout process.

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4

Launched in June last year, the Mi Pad 4 is designed to be operated using just one hand.

Aside from that, the device is loaded with jaw-dropped features and top-end specifications that justify the $342.99 price tag it normally carries.

Much to the delight of those living on a tight budget, Xiaomi has teamed up with GeekBuying to offer the well-received Mi Pad 4 at a lowered price of just $235.99.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_LQGDTJCP to reduce the retail price of the tablet to $229.99.

In other words, you can get an extra $6 off simply by applying the aforesaid coupon at the time of checking out. You can follow this link to grab the discount.

The discount will be valid for the black-tinted variant of the Mi Pad 4 that ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of internal storage capacity.

Teclast F6 Pro Notebook

Despite hitting the store shelves ahead of the F5 and F7, the F6 Pro became an instant hit among Teclast fans.

Marketed as a 2-in-1 convertible ultrabook, the F6 Pro is the first product from Teclast that targetted the mainstream market.

The F6 Pro boasts an impressive array of features including a new Fingerprints Identification. This feature enables the user to lock/unlock the laptop using just their fingerprints.

The device packs a powerful Intel Core M3-7Y30, Dual Core processor along with a competent Intel HD Graphics 615 GPU, under the hood. It has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage for advanced multitasking.

While you’d normally end up spending a lot of money on a notebook that offers comparable features, the F6 Pro can be yours for a considerably lowered price of just $469.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a 31 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $680.69. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

Aside from taking advantage of the discount, you can use coupon code GIZ_XHTKXIWG and save $134 more before placing your order.

As a result, the retail price of the Teclast F6 Pro notebook reduces to just $465.99. On the downside, this promo will only be valid for two days.

So without further ado, you can follow this link and avail the discount, which is limited to the silver color version of the F6 Pro notebook.