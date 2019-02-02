Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and if you plan to treat your loved one to something special this February 14, you’ve come to the right place.



As part of its latest ‘2019 Valentine’s Day’ promo, the Chinese online store is offering a wide selection of products at unbeatable prices.

In order to expedite and simplify the search process, products have been split into multiple categories including For Him, For Her, Smartphones & Laptops, TV Boxes & Gadgets, Outdoor & Toys etc.

There are certain items that will be tagged with a “Rose.” If you buy one of these items, you will be eligible to receive a surprise gift.

GeekBuying is also offering noteworthy discounts on a couple of other products too.

We’ll shed light on the aforesaid items, the discounts available on them and even show how you can save more money at checkout.

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Amplifier (International Version)

There’s a notable difference between the Chinese and the international version of the device.

The APP for International Version is in English, whereas Chinese Version APP is in Chinese.

Equipped with upgraded built-in dual antennas, the Xiaomi Mi WiFi Amplifier provides an enhanced transmission ratio of 300Mbps.

In other words, its performance is on par with the mainstream router.

The International Version of the Mi WiFi Amplifier would normally set you back $19.99, but you can now buy it at a dropped price of just $12.99 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can extend this 35 percent discount with the help of coupon code GIZ_PCKNBIGR.

When applied, the coupon helps you save an extra $4 by reducing the retail price of the Mi WiFi Amplifier to just $10.99.

You can follow this link to grab the discount. Note that the promo is slated to end in one day.

TOSHIBA DT01ACA100 1TB Internal Hard Disk Drive

Toshiba’s well-received DT01ACA series of 7,200 RPM 3.5 Inch HDDs can deliver an onboard storage capacity up to 1TB.

The DT01ACA100 is ideal for consumer and commercial PCs, gaming PCs. All-in-One systems, and applications where capacity and reliability play a vital role.

The TOSHIBA DT01ACA100 1TB desktop HDD has now gone up for sale carrying a lowered price of just $71.99 on GeekBuying.

This is a significant 28 percent drop in the device’s original selling price of $99.99. On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_HRQGUSOZ to get an extra $10 off.

In other words, you can bring the already reduced retail price of the device further down to only $61.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

You can follow this link to avail the discount before the promotion sale comes to an end.