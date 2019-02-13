Xiaomi’s Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p launched in India for Rs. 1,999 ($28)

After teasing it for some time, Xiaomi has today officially launched its Mi Home Security Camera Basic 1080p in India. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 which roughly converts to $28 and will go on sale in India from 14th February, i.e. tomorrow through Mi.com — Xiaomi‘s official online store.

As the name itself suggests, it comes with a 1080p full HD video recording, at up to 20fps, has 130-degree ultra-wide angle lens that covers more of the room and effectively reduces blind spots. It also has an advanced AI motion detection, comes with Infrared night vision with 10m infrared range, zoning classification, and two-way voice communication.

It comes with support for both Wi-Fi bands, which claims to provide a secure and reliable connection, even on more congested networks. It also comes equipped with a built-in Bluetooth chip for added connectivity option.

The device has an omnidirectional noise-canceling microphone and high-fidelity speakers so that users can communicate clearly and smoothly. If family members do not want to be recorded by the camera, they can calibrate the camera to automatically hibernate when it detects their Mi Bands or iPhones nearby to protect privacy.

The BSI sensor and WDR dynamic wide range provide a quality image of the home and the AI motion detection accurately detects changes in any space to reduce false alarms. There’s also a picture-in-picture mode that lets the user check on sleeping baby at the same time from the phone.