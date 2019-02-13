Mi 9 live images and specs leak: 6.4” waterdrop notch display, 48MP camera, and a dedicated AI assistant button

The Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship arrives in exactly a week and we are pretty much excited over here. Ahead of the launch, new live images have surfaced and these ones show us both sides of the phone along with some key specs.

The Mi 8 series launched with varying notch sizes but for the Mi 9, Xiaomi is going with the waterdrop notch. The bottom bezel appears to be a bit thinner than that of the Mi 8 while the side bezels have largely remained unchanged. According to the source, the Mi 9 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is covered with Gorilla Glass 5.

On the back, the Xiaomi Mi 9 sports vertically arranged triple cameras just as we saw in the first leaked live photos. The sensors are positioned on the left of the phone and share a single housing. Below the cameras is an LED flash. The main camera is a 48MP sensor and it is paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a ToF camera.

These images show the blue and black variants of the Mi 9. The former appears to be more reflective. There is no fingerprint scanner which means there is one under the display. Unfortunately, the images that show the front of the phone has the display turned off, blurred out, or don’t even show the fingerprint icon on the lockscreen.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 has a volume rocker and power button on the right side. However, a new addition is the button on the left. We believe this is a dedicated button to call up the AI assistant. This new button brings up a number of questions.

Will the Mi 9 ship with Xiaomi’s XiaoAI assistant with support for other languages on the international version or the Google Assistant? It will also be great to know if the button will be customizable or can be deactivated.

The source says the Mi 9 is powered by the Snapdragon 855 and packs a 3,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging. It also has NFC and a USB type-C port. One of the images shows the “About Phone” section under settings and it reveals this variant has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also runs MIUI 10.

