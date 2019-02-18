Capable of delivering brighter, intensely hued and clearer images than projectors using competing LCD technology, DLP projectors have garnered popularity among those looking for a cost-effective alternative for a big screen.

While top-branded DLP projectors would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online as well as offline stores, Xiaomi and Wanbo have now teamed up with GearBest to offer their well-received projectors at unbeatable prices.

Moreover, we’ll show how you save a considerable amount of extra money during the checkout process. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

Xiaomi Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM DLP Projector

The Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM boasts an impressive array of features that make it an irresistible DLP projector.

Unlike the regular three-way LED projection, the Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM increases the brightness by more than 20 percent by adding a blue light path.

It features a highly sensitive camera to enhance autofocus accuracy and deliver a clearer, sharper image. Aside from that, the Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM DLP projector supports electric focus, between virtual and real, offering more control.



This Xiaomi-branded DLP projector usually retails for $572.47, but much to the relief of cost-conscious buyers, it has gone up for sale bearing a reduced price of just $539.99 on GearBest.

You can extend this 6 percent discount by using coupon code 0CN3IIFNGO and reduce the retail price of the DLP projector to just $519.99 and save $20 more without breaking a sweat.

You can visit this link to check out more details about the Xiaomi Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM and grab the discount, which will be valid for the white color version of the DLP projector.

With only 34 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in just five days.

Get 6% Off On Xiaomi Mijia MJJGTYDS02FM DLP Projector

Wanbo S5 Home Theater Projector

The S5 uses the faster and clearer electric focus to deliver an immersive video watching experience. Its projection image size can reach about an impressive 180-inch, bringing a theater adventure to your home.

Moreover, it uses a square pixel structure rather than a diamond pixel, delivering a relatively less serrated image edge. As a result, the device provides a smoother, natural image and sharper texts.

On the downside, the feature-laden Wanbo S5 isn’t easy on the pocketbook. In fact, it normally retails for $380.74. But that’s about to change.



Thanks to a 24 percent discount, you can now buy the Wanbo S5 home theater projector for just $289.99 on GearBest. On top of that, you can use coupon code WANBOS5 to save $10 more before placing your order.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered asking price of the Wanbo S5 further down to just $279.99 by applying the coupon code at checkout.

Regrettably, this discount will be valid only for the remaining 8 warm white color version of the Wanbo S5. In order to avail this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.