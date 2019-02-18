Samsung Galaxy M30 scheduled to launch in India on 27th February

After launching Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones in its all-new Galaxy M lineup, Samsung is now all set to launch its third smartphone in the Galaxy M-series — Samsung Galaxy M30. While there were multiple reports doing the rounds, revealing information regarding the handset, the official launch date was not known, until now.

The South Korea-based company has now confirmed the launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M30 in India through a tweet from its official Twitter account. It revealed that the smartphone will be launched on 27th February at 6:00 PM IST.

Further, the company has mentioned that the smartphone will be available for purchase only through online marketplace Amazon India, at least in the beginning. While the availability dates are not known, it is expected to go on sale in the first week of March.

The tweet from Samsung India related to the Galaxy M30 mentions “3X power” which is most likely referring to the fact that the smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back side. The smartphone was recently passed through FCC, hinting about the imminent launch.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with support for Full HD+ screen resolution (2220 x 1080 pixels). The phone, which will feature minimal bezels, will house its front-facing camera in the V-shaped bezel on top of the display.

Just like the Galaxy M20, this one too will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset. In India, the smartphone will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There could also be another variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera sensors, the phone could come with a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper along with support for face unlock feature. On the back side, the device will feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 5-megapixel sensors along with an LED flash.

The phone will support Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack in terms of connectivity options. The device is expected to come pre-installed with Android 9 Pie-based One UI and will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

