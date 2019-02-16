Samsung India plans to recalim its lost crown by generating $4 billion sales from A series devices

The Korean giant has seen rough days in the past some years due to increasing competition. They have lost almost its mid-level market to Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Now, Samsung seems to tackle the rising competition with the newly launched Galaxy M series and Galaxy A series of devices. As per new reports, Samsung is planning to garner sales of worth $4 billion from its A series by the end of 2019.

Already, Samsung Galaxy M series has received a lot of praise for its M series entry-level devices in India. Similarly, Samsung will launch various other mid-level devices ranging from Rs 10,000-Rs. 15000 this year. In order to further boost the sales, Samsung will make them available across offline channels also. While talking about the Samsung’s Plan, Rajiv Singh, senior vice president of mobile marketing at Samsung India said, “2019 started off extremely well for products at Samsung with the M series. We are now creating a whole portfolio for the A series, which we will be launching this from March. Till June, we will launch phones every month.”

In order to make most out of the mid-range market, Samsung will also announce many new Galaxy A series of devices. Further, Rajiv Singh talked about the plans to increase Samsung’s revenue in India. He quoted, “The impact will have on the revenue of Samsung as a single brand is going to be unprecedented. It is going to make a record for the India market. Our mission is to make a $4 billion brand for a single series this year in India.”

They are betting hard on the new Galaxy A series of devices. Samsung is working day and night to compete against the Chinese brands. The Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have impacted the growth of Samsung in the past some years. Samsung India’s net profit has fallen below 11% to Rs 3712 crore in the financial year 2018. Overall, the growth has increased by 10% to Rs 61065 crores.

Despite continued growth, Samsung slipped from the first position to Xiaomi in terms of total shipments. Although, the Korean giant has managed to remain on the top in revenue generation in the Indian smartphone market.

Further, Rajiv Singh added that “The series will add to the overall top line and market share… the volume that goes through and the value that gets generated that’s our ambition for our A series. It will serve the entire portfolio and will become India’s biggest brand of a single name series in 2019. That’s our ambition.”

The move by Samsung India is quite overwhelming as it will increase the positive competition in India.

