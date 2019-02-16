Oppo foldable device patent reveals its new design

Oppo is coming with many new announcements at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2019). They have already sent invites for Oppo 2019 Innovation event on Febrarury 23rd in Barcelona. As per the leaks and rumors in the past, Oppo is working to showcase 10x optical zoom feature at the event. Despite yesterday’s Oppo’s Vice President comments on foldable devices, the leaks about new Oppo foldable device keeps sprawling.

Today, new patent details have surfaced which is revealing a new design of Oppo foldable devices. There are already plenty of foldable device patents that the Chinese company has registered. We have already seen a lot of foldable device patents, and there’s one another patent that has surfaced today.

As per the new patent published on World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) website, the camera module is present on one side and earpiece on the other side. It carries a single large display and can be folded like a book. It can act as a smartphone and tablet on being folded and unfolded.

The new drawings reveal that the device will have a proper casing for the camera module when folded. The groove on one side of the device helps to cover the bump of the camera. It ensures an overall smooth appearance for the foldable device. Other details about the patent are yet unknown, but we expect to see a foldable device very soon from Oppo.

Additionally, Oppo is coming with a new F11 Pro device which carries a pop-up selfie camera. As like of Oppo R17 last year, the new Oppo F11 Pro also carries various other innovations. It is set to feature advanced camera modules along with Snapdragon 855 chipset on board. It will feature a 48 megapixel + 5-megapixel main camera with a motorized 32 MP pop-up camera on the front side.

In connectivity, it is expected to feature Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, USB Type-C. It is touted to feature a 4500 mAh battery with fast 18 W fast charging.

