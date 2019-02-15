Samsung Galaxy S10+ variant with 12 GB RAM, 1 TB storage spotted on AnTuTu and Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S10+ is debuting with Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e on next Wednesday. Rumors have revealed that the South Korean company will be releasing the Galaxy S10+ in two models such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. Also, there will be a premium version of the Galaxy S10+ that will come with ceramic body. It is said to be a limited-edition of the phone with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This monstrous variant has appeared on Geekbench and AnTuTu benchmarking platforms to reveal its performance prowess.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Geekbench Listing

Recent reports have confirmed that the model number of Galaxy S10+ is SM-G975F. The Exynos 9820 chipset variant of the SM-G975F with 12 GB of RAM and Android 9 Pie OS has been spotted on Geekbench. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset has respectively scored 4450 and 9753 points.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ AnTuTu Listing

The Samsung SM-G975F has also appeared with the same specs on AnTuTu. The listing reveals that the Galaxy S10+ carries support for full HD+ resolution. It is nothing but the default resolution supported by the phone. Like the predecessor model, it will deliver up to quad HD+ resolution. The AnTuTu listing reveals that the Galaxy S10+ has recorded an average benchmarking score of 326,185.

Rumors are rife Samsung will be releasing the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform edition of the Galaxy S10+ in select markets like the U.S., China, Canada and so on. The Exynos 9820 variant will be released in other regions. The premium edition of the phone is expected to release in two color choices such as Luxurious Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. The above shown renders of the ceramic edition of the S10+ have been shared by My Smart Price.

The 6 GB RAM variant of the S10+ may release in colors like Black, Green, White and Blue whereas the 8 GB RAM model may come in colors such as Prism Black, Green, Pearl White and Blue. In Europe, the 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB RAM editions of the Galaxy S10+ may respectively cost 999 euros (~$1,125), 1,249 euros (~$1,409) and 1,499 euros (~$1,635).