Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India could be Rs. 14,990 (~$210); Release date could be in early March

At the beginning of this month, Samsung introduced the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones to take on the likes of popular Chinese branded phones in the mid-range segment in India. The company is now reportedly gearing up to introduce the Galaxy M30 smartphone. Plenty of details of the smartphone have appeared in recent reports. The handset has also been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the U.S. A fresh report by IANS has revealed that the smartphone will be releasing in India in the first week of the coming month. Also, the smartphone is tipped hit the market with a price tag of Rs. 14,990 (~$210).

The Samsung Galaxy M30 that will be aimed towards millennials like the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones will be equipped with a 6.38-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with Infinity-V notch design. The Exynos 7904 that powers the Galaxy M20 will be also fueling the Galaxy M30. The report has further revealed that India will be receiving the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the M30.

Just as the M20 and M10 phones come in two variants, there is a possibility that Samsung may release its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage edition. It will be packed with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to sport a triple camera module on its rear which include sensors like 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It may feature a front-facing camera of 15-megapixel. For security, it will be equipped with features like rear-facing fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It may release in Blue and Black color editions in India.

Xiaomi will be debuting the Redmi Note 7 smartphone on Feb. 28. The Galaxy M30 arriving in first week of the coming month could be one of the major rivals for Redmi Note 7 in India.

