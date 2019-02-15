GearBest has launched a new promotion called ‘2019 New Debut Deals,’ giving its loyal users a chance to get their hands on a wide selection of items at considerably lowered prices.



In order to simplify and expedite the search process, all products have been divided into specific categories like New Debut, Best Deals, Super Coupon etc.

The products included on the promotion page comprise top-branded smartphones and phablets like the Xiaomi Black Shark.

You can also find computer accessors like the Alfawise WM02 wireless mouse, along with well-received game consoles, smart watches, projectors and a slew of other products.

We’ll take a gander at the Alfawise A20 Home Smart projector and the BP – M400 LCD Home Theater projector that has gone up for sale on GearBest.

Alfawise A20 Home Smart Projector

The A20 is the latest projector from Alfawise. This upgraded projector is capable of delivering up to 30 percent more brightness than a standard projector.

Aside from that, the A20 has LED lighting that generates an impressive lumens brightness of 2300.

Moreover, the A20 supports a maximum resolution of 1080P and a contrast ratio of 1200:1 for true-to-life images.

The visual output is more three-dimensional providing an immersive experience.

The basic version of the Alfawise A20 is available in black and white color versions. The white-tinted A20 would normally set you back $106.58 on GearBest.

The black color version of the A20 smart projector, on the other hand, carries a $105.01 price tag.

Alternatively, you can go for the pro version, which has gone up for sale carrying a $120.65 price tag on GearBest. Note that the pro version is only available in the black color version.

You can follow this link to buy the Alfawise A20.

BP – M400 LCD Home Theater Projector

The BP – M400 projector is a great choice for those who fancy watching your favorite movie on a big screen without leaving the comfort of your home.

It supports 1080P UHD images that take your movie watching experience to the next level.

Moreover, it comes with built-in HiFi stereo speaker that adds more thrill and excitement to your favorite movie.

The BP – M400 is currently up for grabs in two color versions including white and black. While the aforesaid color versions usually sell for $72.22, you can now get them for just $61.99.

This is a noteworthy 14 percent reduction in the original asking prices of the white and black color versions. Note that the estimated shipping time for the product is 15-20 business days.

You can visit this link to grab the discount before the promo comes to an end.

Check Out The 2019 New Debut Item Deals On GearBest