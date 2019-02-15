Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition will be the most powerful smartphone in the world, claims Xiaomi co-founder

Xiaomi will be launching the Xiaomi Mi 9 flagship phone on Feb. 20. Last year, the company had announced the Mi 8 Explorer Edition smartphone along with Xiaomi Mi 8. Hence, some rumors have claimed that the Mi 9 Explorer Edition phone will be also debuting alongside the Mi 9. A leaked render of the Mi 9 Explorer Edition with four rear-facing cameras is now doing rounds on Weibo. However, there has been no official confirmation on its existence from the company. Today, Xiaomi co-founder Wang Chuan has confirmed that the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is the most powerful smartphone in the world.

Chuan has claimed that he has been using the Xiaomi Mi 9 Explorer Edition since some time and it is the most powerful mobile phone in the planet. He has also said that the handset will be equipped with one additional camera. Also, the smartphone has some surprises for its fans. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition from last year featured a transparent rear. There is a possibility that its successor may come with a similar appeal. Since the predecessor phone was praised for its appearance, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition may come with a radical design.

There is no information available on the specifications of the Mi 9 Explorer Edition. Like the Mi 9, the Mi 9 Explorer Edition is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The Xiaomi Mi 8 was introduced with 6 GB of RAM whereas the Mi 8 Explorer Edition had arrived with 8 GB of RAM. The Chinese manufacturer may offer higher specs on the Mi 9 Explorer Edition than the Mi 9 phone.

The company is already selling the Black Shark Helo and Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 in 10 GB RAM versions in China. Hence, there is a possibility that the Mi 9 Explorer Edition could be equipped with 10 GB of RAM. There is a possibility that it may offer a higher screen space than the Mi 9 by featuring a notch-less display.

