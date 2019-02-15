Xiaomi Mi 9 is Powered by Snapdragon 855, Confirms Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Earlier this week, Xiaomi had released a chat video showing Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun and brand ambassador Wang Yuan talking about the Xiaomi Mi 9. Through the chat, Jun had confirmed that the Mi 9 is a powerful smartphone. He had also revealed that it is equipped with four cameras which comprises of one selfie shooter and triple rear snappers. Today, Jun and Yuan have appeared in another chat video to confirm that the Xiaomi Mi 9 will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 mobile platform.

Recent reports have revealed that the Xiaomi Mi 9 which is internally codenamed as “Battle Angle” is the super-powerful flagship phone of the year. Probably, the Xiaomi Mi 9 may debut as China’s first smartphone with Snapdragon 855 SoC. In the latest chat video with Yuan, Jun also hinted the Xiaomi Mi 9 is a very colorful device.

Yesterday, Jun had shared marvelous renders of the holographic color variants of Blue and Purple. He confirmed that the Mi 9 sports unique colors because it is built with nano-level laser engraving holographic technology and dual layer nano coating.

Coming back to the processor of the Xiaomi Mi 9, rumors have claimed that the Snapdragon 855 SoC will be accompanied by X24 LTE modem. This indicates that the Mi 9 won’t carry support for 5G connectivity since it won’t feature the Snapdragon X50 LTE modem. Last month, a Xiaomi flagship phone had appeared with “Xiaomi Cepheus” moniker on Geekbench. It was speculated that the Cepheus handset could be the forthcoming Xiaomi Mi 9 phone. It was speculated that the Cepheus handset could be the Xiaomi Mi 9 phone.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch waterdrop-style notched display. It is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. It may draw battery from 3,500mAh battery that may support 27W fast charging. For photography, it may feature Sony IMX586 48-megapixel snapper, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 3D ToF lens in its triple camera setup and 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 selfie camera. The handset will be debuting on Feb. 20 and it will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech expo.

